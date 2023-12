Upheaval Barbarian

Upheaval Barbarians are Mace-wielding berserkers capable of dealing massive damage with . This build stacks Shouts – , , and – to grant increased mobility, high Berserking uptime, Fury Generation, increased damage, and incoming Damage Reduction. While this build is an absolutely devastating powerhouse of single-target and AoE damage, Upheaval Barbarians are heavily dependent on several Uniques and are susceptible to being one-shot by more challenging enemies if itemization is lacking or if the rotation is not executed effectively.

Upheaval Barbarians specialize in dealing significant AoE and single-target damage, though this comes at the price of survivability. Because of this, positioning, itemization, and proper rotation execution are critical to the build’s success. and support excellent damage output, but these are two slots that are often relied upon for defensive Gear Affixes and even Legendary Aspects, making it even more important to prioritize survivability for our other slots. Overall, the Upheaval Barbarian playstyle is intuitive and satisfying and is sure to fulfill the heavy-hitting brawler class fantasy.