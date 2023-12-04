This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Blackfathom Sharpening Stone & Mana Oil Found - Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
33 minutes ago
by
Ease
Season of Discovery introduced several new Crafted Profession gear and items, and the way to learn these Patterns was hidden in the world. It was recently discovered how to craft the new Epic Gear pieces for Blacksmiths, Leatherworkers and Tailors, and now the Formula for the
Blackfathom Mana Oil
and Plans for the
Blackfathom Sharpening Stone
have been found, deep inside the new Blackfathom Deeps raid!
New Profession Crafted Gear and Items Guide How to Get Void-Touched Armaments Guide
XN from AscalonTV
was the one to discover and share the Formula and Pattern location with the world in a recent stream. For those that have been in the new Blackfathom Deeps Level-up Raid and done
Lady Sarevess
, the third boss of the dungeon, you might have noticed a waterfall behind the boss blocking the way to go deeper. It has now been discovered that the waterfall disappears after clearing the entire raid!
The path to this part of the Dungeon is blocked by a waterfall - until all bosses are cleared!
After dealing with
Aku'mai
, you can head back to
Lady Sarevess
's cave and delve deeper, now that the waterfall is gone. At the very end of the cave, you will be able to loot
Plans: Blackfathom Sharpening Stone
if you are a Blacksmith, and
Formula: Blackfathom Mana Oil
if you are an Enchanter.
There are many secrets to uncover in Season of Discovery, and this is only Phase 1! As always, we will make sure to keep you informed about all the latest news and discoveries.
Season of Discovery Overview Phase 1 Rune Engraving and Class Runes in SoD Phase 1
