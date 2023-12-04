Devs Respond to Metamorphosis Criticism - Will Become Easier to Obtain in Future Phases

It needs to be adjusted before then. Currently you have to level to 25 as a dps. Can't tank the first instances in the game. Learn your class, talent for dps, and gear as a dps. Then find a guild/raid team. Then complete the raid. Then you can finally start to learn to tank, after you change talents, change gear, and find a new team that needs a tank. Not a cool way to introduce a new spec.
Tbh this should’ve been a level 60 rune and even more involved. The transformation into a demon is the pinnacle of what it is to be a warlock. They shoulda given a less-cool tanking rune to start off with. Enough to make them viable but not enough to the point where every warlock is afk in orgrimmar with this active until super late into the season.
It doesnt matter. Its a new core role, it should have been one of the easiest to get. Idk anymore. We are heard about wanting to tank, but to no only put it at max (current) level but is locked behind the raid feels so out of touch.But thats my own opinion.
Yeah, I agree with the above commenters. It’s also a problem for Rogues/Mages, but not nearly as bad. These runes should be accessible early, or a “weaker” variant so the player can start getting their feet wet in lower level dungeons.
This rune is what attracted me to want to play SoD in the first place, so to find out that it's so hard to get is a little disheartening. Making it easier to get can't come fast enough
Imagine having a guild with no Paladins, Warriors, Druids, Rogues, or Shaman that can take the role of tank long enough to get the rune so you can tank the rest of Phase 1. Must be absolutely traumatizing for the entire group that banked everything on one player.