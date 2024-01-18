This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
925 iLevel Gear Easier to Get in Season 3 - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 1 min ago
by
silec
Blizzard has announced that from Season 3 onward, item drops in World Tier 4 will drop higher item level gear more frequently due to increased item scaling. While there's currently no indication that the item level cap will increase beyond 925, players will find it easier to obtain those high item power drops more frequently than before.
World Bosses and especially Uber Duriel are arguably the best spots to get your Item Power 925 loot currently. The developers are trying to make other activities in the game, such as Nightmare Dungeons, feel more rewarding through higher item scaling in World Tier 4 to make other sources in the game viable.
Additionally, Blizzard is adding "a number" of guaranteed Item Power 925 loot as a reward for completing each of the last three Season Journey chapters (Champion, Slayer, and Destroyer). While we don't yet know the exact number of 925 gear pieces we'll receive from the Season Journey, every guaranteed bit helps!
What do you think about ilevel 925 gear being easier to get? Let us know in the comments below!
