New Emblems Coming in Season 3 - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 32 min ago
by
Jezartroz
The customization available in Diablo 4 is vast, ranging from transmog, to titles, to a system called Emblems. While many forms of customization have been updated since launch, however, Emblems have been left in the dust: not a single Emblem has been added to Diablo 4 since the game officially released in June of 2023.
That all changes in the Season of the Construct: finally, new Emblems are on the horizon! Blizzard revealed in the Season 3 Campfire Chat that 5 new emblems will be added to Diablo 4. Three of these Emblems will be available from the Battle Pass, while two are claimed through completing steps in the Season Journey.
While we don't know where the pictured Emblem comes from, one thing we know for certain: Emblems have no longer been forgotten!
What are some ideas you'd like to see for player Emblems in the future? Let us know!
Season 3 Campfire Chat Liveblog Summary Support a Streamer Twitch Promotion
1
Comment by
SilverDragon234
on 2024-01-18T20:10:25-06:00
Finally!
1
