24-Hour Valentine's Day Diablo LoFi Livestream Now Live
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 17 min ago
by
Jezartroz
It's Valentine's Day, and whether that means curling up on the couch for some couch co-op with that special someone, or diving solo into Sanctuary as a Lone Wanderer, Blizzard has the perfect soundtrack for you: a 24-hour livestream of Diablo LoFi beats!
Diablo LoFi 24 Hour Stream Listen Along on Spotify
The Mother and Father of Sanctuary may have had a tumultuous relationship, but that doesn't mean love isn't in the air - with 18 different LoFi tracks listed on their Spotify playlist so far, Blizzard has thought everything through for a playlist to spend your evening to.
Which LoFi track is your favorite from the playlist? Let us know in the comments below!
