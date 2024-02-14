This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Wintergrasp Queue Issues Fix Incoming - WotLK Classic
Wrath
Posted
43 minutes ago
by
Rokman
Blizzard has shared an update, stating that they are aware of the issues with Wintergrasp and are actively working on a resolution.
Hi folks,We’re aware that Wintergrasp cannot be queued into at this time and we’re actively working to get it resolved.We will update as soon as it’s fixed. Sorry about the inconvenience!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News