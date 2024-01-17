This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Season 6 Releases in February - Diablo 2: Resurrected
Diablo II
Posted
10 seconds ago
by
silec
Blizzard has announced that Season 6 of Diablo 2: Resurrected will start in February. More information about Season 6 will be posted as soon as it becomes available.
Diablo II: Resurrected Guides
We currently do not have any further information about what Season 6 will bring to the table, but we will report on it, including the Season release date, once the information becomes available. Feel free to check
our guides for Diablo 2: Resurrected
in the meantime.
