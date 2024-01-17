This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Archon Feature Launch for Wrath Classic - Popularity Based Tier Lists and Character Builds by Warcraft Logs
Wrath
Posted
2 hr 21 min ago
by
Ease
Archon
, the company behind
Warcraft Logs
, has today announced an addition to their World of Warcraft features -
Build Guides and Tier Lists for Wrath Classic
! These guides and tier lists are based on popularity and supported by data directly from Warcraft Logs, meaning that all numbers are taken directly from actual Wrath Classic raid runs, showing popularity and throughput statistics for classes, equipment and consumables.
In case you missed it,
Warcraft Logs introduced Archon
in October of 2023, and this same feature was
released for Retail raids and M+ back in December
. It is now also available for Wrath Classic in a Beta state, as they iron out some kinks, work on improvements and are looking for feedback from the Wrath Classic community.
Choose your Class with Archon's data driven analytics tool for Wrath Classic.
While Archon states that all the info in this new tool already exists on their Log sites, this is a new and much more accessible way to view the massive amounts of information that these lists and builds contain. A couple things to note is that Offtank specs are not supported, and certain bosses like Gunship in Icecrown Citadel are excluded from the data. But other than that you can browse to your heart's content, whether that be to see what Trinket combinations are performing the best, which Enchants are most popular, or simply to see which Class and Spec tops the DPS tier list.
Data Driven Tier Lists by ArchonData Driven Class Builds by Archon
At
Archon
, the company behind sites like Warcraft Logs and FF Logs, we recently announced our first tool— popularity based
Builds and Tier Lists
. This was first just released for Retail, but today we have the Wrath Edition ready!
We're excited to support Classic Wrath popularity based
Builds
and
Tier Lists!
What is our Goal? Why use Archon?
Our Builds and Tier Lists were developed by passionate players who love the game and love data. Our goal is to get across some of the optimization info that people want to know, clearly and cleanly!
All the Data, All Found Here
Our Log sites already have all the info found here! However, we've never quite had a space for users to view some of these things— and we want to offer that.
Archon can use ALL of the available data, with the largest available sample size, to provide the most precise popularity-based Builds information.
Accuracy is our Priority
We understand the importance of delivering accurate info. We've put a lot of care into developing a tool that provides the most correct information possible.
The team has decided to release this tool in a Beta state because we know there may be some kinks to iron out and improvements along the way! We look forward to seeing your feedback.
User Friendly Design
We've designed Archon Builds and Tier Lists to be user-friendly and easy to navigate, to allow a clean and intuitive experience for all users.
Builds
All classes and specs are supported by Archon Builds.
You can pick which you'd like to see using our selection page.
Note: Offtank specs we have created specifically for Wrath are not supported.
Filters
Select what you'd like to see using our various filters, such as ICC or Halion, difficulty, or boss.
Bosses like Gunship are excluded.
View the Results!
Using the available tabs, you can browse the popularity of the options in each section.
For Wrath Classic, we have gear and tier tables, which show how popular each item is. We combine the same items from multiple difficulties.
There's also an overview of all the most used consumables, enchants, and gems.
We're also showing the most popular trinket combinations.
Tier Lists
View the meta for different ranking aspects and difficulties
. Set the specifications how you'd like, then view the results!
Note that we are showing POPULARITY first, which is based on how many parses each spec has. You can switch this to Throughput if you wish to see DPS/HPS metrics! The table below also has all the data this tier list is based on.
Contact Us
As always, we love to hear your feedback - send us an email at
feedback@archon.gg
!
Please feel free to also join us on
Discord
to share any feedback and suggestions, or to ask any questions, and follow our
Twitter
for updates!
1
Comment by
Keem
on 2024-01-17T18:22:01-06:00
Too bad in cata warrior be at d tier
1
