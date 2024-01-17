This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Seneschal Companions Inherit the Player's Stats - Diablo 4 Season 3
Diablo IV
Having your own customizable Seneschal Companions will be the Season mechanic of the upcoming Season of the Construct in Diablo 4. Blizzard has added clarification on how these companions will scale with the player.
Class Designer Sean White clarified that the Seneschal Companions will scale 1:1 with the player's own stats. This includes stats from items and the Paragon Board just to name a few.
When asked about Seneschal Companions inheriting Legendary Aspect or Unique damage buffs, Sean White said that as long as they are raw stat increases or damage bonus effects for your character then the Seneschal will also inherit them. However, the Seneschal Companion will not be able to proc effects such as Lucky Hit.
Are you looking forward to trying out and customizing the Seneschal Companions? Let us know in the comments below.
