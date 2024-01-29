World Buff Changes in Classic's Season of Discovery Phase 2 - New Gnomeregan Buff



A Look at the Gnomeregan Raid Dungeon Location: Dun Morogh

Level: 40

Raid Size: 10

Bosses: 6Much like Black Fathom Deeps in Phase 2, Gnomeregan will be a 10-player raid dungeon consisting of six bosses–which includes one additional new boss. This dungeon will also introduce a new world buff. PvP Updates: Beware The Blood Moon With Phase 2 of Season of Discovery, we are introducing a new PvP event called “The Blood Moon.” This new event brings with it a bit of mayhem to Stranglethorn Vale and the Blood Moon will shine above the zone casting an eerie red fog on the area. Event: The Blood Moon

When: Every 3 Hours

Duration: 30 minutes

Where: Stranglethorn Vale

This event will not have an associated world buff.

Ashenvale UpdatesAshenvale will be moving to a 3-hour timer as well with Phase 2. The weekly quest world buff will not apply to players after level 39. It is Not too Late to Join in Season of Discovery Players will also see an increase in experience gained within the Blackfathom Deeps raid dungeon when it is cleared. The raid dungeon will still continue to run with the current lockout timer, and players will no longer gain the world buff beyond level 39, however .

