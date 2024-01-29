This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Season of Discovery Talent Calculator Updated - Supports Feet, Waist Runes
Classic
Posted
5 hr 3 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Season of Discovery Phase 2 is only a few short days away, which means players will be ramping up their planning - what spec will you play in Phase 2? Will you change up your talents? And most importantly - what Runes will you use? We've got you covered - not only have we already updated our SoD Talent Calculator, we've also imported the newly revealed Runes for Waist and Feet slots!
SoD Talent Calculator
While we currently only have a few Rune previews for each class, don't worry - we'll be hard at work to bring you the most accurate information as soon as its available. Wowhead will update the SoD Talent Calculator with the rest of the Phase 2 Season of Discovery Runes as soon as they've been discovered, so check back soon - we can't wait to discover more secrets in Azeroth with you all!
Season of Discovery Phase 2 Preview Phase 2 Rune Preview - All Classes
