What's New in Season of Discovery Video With PlatinumWoW - New Runes Teased

Really looking forward, love to watch some hc player on twitch but i prefer non hc, now which class do we start with...
Please free respect cost !
Anyone else see howling blast in the paladin runes?
Are we really going to have a meta where we have to farm level 35+ zones for mithril in order to get the best bombs etc? Haven't seen anything written about this. Are the zones going to be accessible, are the resources going to be obtainable, etc? If they are, it's going to be a super cancer meta.
Ally and Horde it is!
Paladin slowly turning into DK over the phases is actually kind of cool