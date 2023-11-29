This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Future Updates Calendar - What's Next in Season 2 and Beyond
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 42 min ago
by
silec
With the recent info dump at BlizzCon, it is easy to lose track of all the updates coming to Diablo 4. We have summarized all known future updates for Diablo 4 so that you can keep an eye on what happens in the world of Sanctuary within the coming months and beyond.
Abattoir of Zir Build Tier List Midwinter Blight Rewards Teaser
December 5
Abattoir of Zir
Abattoir of Zir is a seasonal endgame event aimed at players looking for a challenge who have done everything else the game has to offer
Dungeon with randomized layouts and monsters
A new Unique Paragon Glyph called Tears of Blood will be rewarded for completing the first Abattoir
Abattoir of Zir also rewards the player with a lot of Paragon Glyph experience upon completion
You have to kill enough monsters and the boss within a 10-minute timer to successfully complete a run and advance to the next tier
Abattoir of Zir will be familiar to anyone who has played Diablo 3's Greater Rifts before
The event will last until the end of Season 2
For more details on the Abattoir of Zir, make sure to check our guide below.
Abattoir of Zir Guide
Enchanting Preview Window
The Enchanting preview window will show the player all possible affixes and their ranges that can be rerolled onto the item at the Occultist
December 12
Midwinter Blight Holiday Event
First holiday event coming to Diablo 4
Midwinter Blight takes place in the open world of Fractured Peaks
Comes with a questline and a brand-new boss encounter called The Red-Cloaked Horror among other things
Players can earn a variety of unique cosmetic rewards during the Midwinter Blight
The event ends on January 2, 2024
For more details on the Midwinter Blight Event, make sure to check our guide below.
Midwinter Blight Event Guide
January 2024
Season 3: The Gauntlet, Leaderboards, Hall of Ancients
The Gauntlet is a fixed seed, non-linear dungeon, meaning that monsters and their positions, layout, and affixes are always the same
Your mastery and skill will be tested to achieve the highest scores within a time limit which will appear on the leaderboards
Monsters and chests will drop pick-ups, called Proofs of Might to increase your score
At the beginning of each week, a new Gauntlet will replace the current one and the leaderboards will reset
The leaderboard will feature the top 1000 players in the following brackets: Solo Barbarian, Solo Druid, Solo Necromancer, Solo Rogue, Solo Sorcerer, 2 Player Party, 3 Player Party, and 4 Player Party
The Hall of the Ancients is a permanent leaderboard that cements the top 10 players from each week in every Season forever
More details about Season 3 will be revealed in the future
For more details on The Gauntlet and leaderboards, make sure to check our article below.
The Gauntlet and Leaderboards Explained
Late 2024
Vessel of Hatred Expansion
Vessel of Hatred is a paid expansion that continues the story of Diablo 4 where it left off
New region of Nahantu lets you visit new and old places, such as Travincal and the docks of Kurast
The expansion comes with a new class never before seen in the Diablo universe
Blizzard is hoping to have the big reveal for Vessel of Hatred in early Summer of 2024, more specifically "probably in about 6 months or so" (according to Diablo General Manager
Rod Fergusson during an interview with Force Gaming
on November 4, 2023)
Vessel of Hatred Expansion Announce Trailer Vessel of Hatred Expansion Concept Art
To Be Determined (Planned Updates)
Codex of Power Integration for All Aspects
Blizzard is working on moving Aspect crystals from the inventory into the Codex of Power
This will likely be implemented into the game soon after Season 3
Joe Shely
It's going to take us a little bit of time to get this right. Probably won't see it in Season 3 but soon after that.
More Endgame Content
Blizzard is working on more endgame content across the board for players to tackle at various stages of progression (e.g. more content after entering World Tier 4 and more pinnacle endgame content)
More information will be shared in the future
Itemization Changes
The devs want to change itemization so that the player has an easier time finding and evaluating items that they actually want to keep
Improvements to make item affixes more clear to players and make them feel more important is a goal for the developers
Blizzard is planning to make significant changes and improvements to item modification in the future
Loadouts
Loadouts for Diablo 4 that let you save and switch between builds (similar to the Armory in Diablo 3) are in the works but when they will be implemented is to be determined
Loot Filter
Blizzard is aware that people want a loot filter for Diablo 4. It is something the devs are heading towards but there are multiple ways to do it and the devs are trying to find the right way that is more nuanced and sophisticated
There is no date to be announced on the loot filter yet
Joe Shely
When we think about a loot filter, we want to get these revisions to the way that our items work in the game , then the loot filter needs to be informed by these changes. That's why I can't give you a date.
Social Features
Blizzard is aware that players want tools like a group finder to interact with each other
There is an entire part of the Diablo 4 team working on social features
The developers are working to get as many of these tools in place before the expansion releases in Late 2024
What do you think about these updates? Are you excited for Diablo 4's future? Let us know in the comments below!
