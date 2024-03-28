All 8 New Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4 PTR Patch 1.4.0

Blizzard
New Items
General Legendary Aspects
Aspect of Frosty Strides
- While below 45-60% Life, Evade Freezes Close enemies for Cold Damage and applies Vulnerable to them for 3 seconds.
Aspect of Concussive Strikes
- Lucky Hit: Damaging an enemy has up to a 20% chance to Daze them for 2 seconds. You deal 5-20% increased damage to Dazed enemies.
Barbarian Legendary Aspects
Aspect of Fierce Winds
- Your Shout Skills create 5 Dust Devils that deal damage to enemies along their path.
- Your Dust Devils are 5%-15% bigger and deal 1% increased damage for each 1% their size is increased.
Druid Legendary Aspects
Aspect of Fevered Mauling
- When you hit at least 1 enemy with , increase its Attack Speed by 1%-2% and you gain 1%-3% Damage reduction for 5 seconds, stacking up to 5 times.
Necromancer Legendary Aspects
Aphotic Aspect
- Skeletal Priests empower your Skeletal Warriors' attacks to deal Shadow damage and have a 5%-15% chance to Stun enemies for 1.5 seconds.
Rogue Legendary Aspects
Aspect of High Velocity
- arrows now pierce through 1 enemy.
- has 10%-20% increased Attack Speed.
Sorcerer Legendary Aspects
Aspect Of Tenuous Destruction
- Deal 25-40% increased damage while you have no Defensive Skills on your Action Bar.
Flamethrower's Aspect
- splits into 3 beams, each dealing 70-85% of normal damage.