Sulfuras, Hand of Ragnaros Updated in Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR

+2 fire resistance. absolutely yuge!
I've been holding out hope for shaman, that they were just doing duel weild for leveling and 2h would be the endgame for us. I really expected hand of rag after getting updated to be our best in slot. Instead it's just a druid tank weapon lol. Man I really love the sod devs but this is so tone deaf. What a gut punch /:
How is this a feral weapon though, why not make it for ret/shamans and give druids updated Hyperthermically Insulated Lava Dredger? Doesn't make any sense honestly.