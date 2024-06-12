Instanced World Bosses in Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR

World Bosses Updates

Experience Lord Kazzak and Azuregos as brand-new instanced versions of these encounters. These encounters can be experienced with up to 40 players but will be tuned as 20-player content.

Onyxia will also be adjusted to accommodate 40 or fewer players along with some additional loot adjustments.

We’ll have more to share in the coming weeks beyond this brief overview and have more in development for this phase we can’t wait for you to discover. Stay tuned to the official site for more information got a full phase 4 preview. We look forward to bringing this endgame experience for Season of Discovery to life.