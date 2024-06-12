This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Priest Racial Ability Rune Datamined On Phase 4 PTR - Season of Discovery
1 hr 54 min ago
Tharid
During their preview video for Phase 4 of Season of Discovery, Blizzard stated that Priests would get access to all Priest racial passives in Phase 4 - and they seemed to have kept their word!
NEW
Learn a Priest spell from another race to activate an ability in this slot.
In our
datamined runes and spell changes for Season of Discovery's Phase 4 PTR (beware of spoilers!)
, a rune called
Priest Racial Ability
can be found, which does exactly what Blizzard promised Priests back in March during the Phase 4 preview:
According to datamining, the ability to change Priest racial passives will be baked into a rune. Based on the facts that we do not know which rune slot the rune will go into and that Blizzard will keep quiet on how players will be able to obtain the rune pre-launch, we can only speculate!
New Runes and Spell Changes Datamined on Phase 4 PTR
