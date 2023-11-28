Seasonal Realm List Shows Four NA Realms for Season of Discovery

I'm going to join Realm. Realm #1!
Well that's the easiest server choice ever assuming there isn't a second Normal Realm.
Well, only one PvE realm and no RP PvE Realm. Don't get it.Guess it will be the same on EU
Too many servers, should be 2 at most, one pvp and one pve. 4 months down the line at least 2 of these servers will be tagged 'low' and everyone on them will be crying for server transfers to open up.
How is this any different from releasing realm names? You have normal, PVP 1, PVP 2, and RPPVP, the claim was showing us realm names would cause megaservers, this is identical to showing us realm names with the low amount of choices.
They just added four more servers according to the server status page. Might be a webpage glitch though as it doesn't show in game.
Bad move. Get rid of the rp-pvp realm, they just dilute the playerbase. Also combine both NA and EU on one mega server. No need to separate anymore. One PVE, One PVP Server is enough
Only 1 PVE server? That's stupid.All streamers will pick pve, which means all 'viewers' will follow them. Making the PVE server the most overpopulated. Remember the reasoning for not releasing the server names? early? Exactly because of this.
they are all listed as rppvp now