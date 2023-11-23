RP-PVP Realms Coming to Season of Discovery

Neat! I’ll let the wife know we can finally role play together, she’s been asking for ages!Wait a minute..
I hope they don't forget about EU!
so basicly what was removed from back in the day
Great... that's exactly what a niche game mode needs, another way to fragment the playerbase.
Lets *!@#ing goooo.Can't wait to RP a dwarven blacksmith! :D
Ah yes, RP-PVP realms, the one type of realms that dies first, let's introduce thatSeriously RP realms struggle already why you doing this, I am sure the whole 4 people who miss RP-PVP realms would get over it if they did not exist
Oh great ... Rp-PvPAnd probably again only english speaking ones. Because forcing roleplayers into using a non-native language works out great all the time...
Is it against ToS to 100% ignore the RP portion and just get straight to the ganking? :D
It's a shame Zandalar Tribe didn't share the same fate as Grobbulus. It deserved so much more than the self fulfulling prophecy of the realm dying because of faction imbalance, and it was a great place until TBC.Peacebloom war was the real deal.
So pve servers, pvp servers, and extra virgin pvp servers, neat!