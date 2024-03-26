Season of Discovery Phase 3 Datamined Runes and Class Changes - WoW Classic

Still no word on why Bears get a rune that requires you to have mangle and lacerate which you cant because they share a rune slot.Gore allows lacerate, swipe, and maul to reset mangle CD. You cannot run lacerate and mangle.
So Lake of Fire doesn't get nerfed as needed, but outright deleted. Ok.
What is that Lake of Fire change lmao. What are they doing with Warlock? Why are we just Fire Mages with pets?
Think this is missing some Warrior ones. (prayge)
This post might as well be deleted, you didnt datamine every rune coming for P3, you just reposted old runes alongside what changes could be found. almost every rune on this is literally in the game for P2. 10/10
lake of fire is useless.. rip warlock dps
These warrior runes are all from earlier times except for Gladiator stance and Wrecking Crew. Even the one change to Wrecking Crew is mediocre. Not necessarily upset, but this post seems mildly unproductive. Either that or warriors are just not getting major love in the datamining sector.
potentially a guaranteed spot raids for combat rogues if expose armor stacks with that poison armor debuff
Not a single Holy Paladin bracer rune for healing. Good job Aggrend, you have ruined an entire spec for your memes.
What does the Hunter Eyes of the Beast change mean? Anyone know? Also, on the traps, what is the difference between instant cast and 0 second cast?
OMG why they add Tidal Waves on Helm with Mental Dex :`(They could just add the effect to Riptide..
I'm gonna speak for all locks, WTF were they thinking with the LoF change? Instead of making it apply to us as a buff as long as we're sitting on the aoe, they outright deleted it. Nice.
Oh look, more warrior nerfs. See ya'll in p4.
Rip fire warlock...