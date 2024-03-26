Leveling Changes Coming in Phase 3 - Season of Discovery





Get Caught Up in the Season of Discovery!



Players now get the benefit of the Discoverer’s Delight experience buff*, which increases experience gains by 100% for all players through level 39! With the release of Season of Discovery Phase 3, players also gain an additional 50% experience buff from level 40-49. It’s a great time to join in the fun and prepare for Season of Discovery Phase 3, whether you’re just joining in for the first time, or creating and leveling a whole new character.



Players can also visit any innkeeper in the capital cities to turn the experience buff off or on.



