Season of Discovery By The Numbers - 4.5 Million Characters Created

How many of those are bots though.
Someone needs to tell them to get a different narrator. This guy's voice is awful and his pronunciation is terrible.
How many of those are just for parking names?
"We will not tell how much of those are bots, level 1 bankers and level 5 profession alts."
and 3.5 million of them are name holding level 1 characters. Took forever to find a single name that wasn't taken without misspelling it.
This explains why they ignore retail a week weeks into a new season :DNo class tuning this week, Christmas is upon as and I somehow doubt during the next 2-3 weeks while they will have 2 unfortunate people "guarding the flame" and feeding the hamsters running the servers will produce class tuning for retail xDBut its a good call ..by the time they devs return from their holidays retail ppls will be bored to death apart from some still doing some raiding so they wont have to tune anything for the remaining 8 players :DGJ Blizz as usual.
only 4.5M? WoW down bad...
Wild Growth Horde ftw!
Why would they use characters created instead of number of unique accounts or number of characters past x level?
This is much lower than I'd expect, the average player probably has 4 characters and a significant amount of these characters would also be bots.Probably less than 1M unique players.
I didn't get the last priest rune because as a horde player i have to go into alliance territory and spend all my time fending off being gankked just to try farm a single mob spawn for a low chance at getting the rune. I gave up.