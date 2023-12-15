This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Ranking Every Rogue Unique with Lucky Luciano - Rogue Unique Tier List
Diablo IV
Posted
4 hr 2 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Unique items are some of the most powerful gear you can get in Diablo 4 - with incredibly powerful and fun Aspects attached to them, these items are one-of-a-kind in terms of gameplay capability, lore, and flavor. It makes sense, then, that with all the options available to players, it can get overwhelming - what Uniques should you choose? Are the Uber Uniques really all they're hyped up to be? Should you use that ring you got for finishing the campaign or not?
Thankfully, Rogues have a new resource on the block - Lucky Luciano, Rogue player and content creator extraordinare, has created a tier list to rank every Unique that Rogues can equip from best to worst.
Lucky Luciano's Rogue Unique Tier List Video
Did you just get to drop and wonder how they hold up against ? Is any good for builds? Lucky goes over them all in detail, giving you all the information you'll ever need to difinitively decide on the best pieces for your build.
Ranking the Uniques on their Aspect ability, Affixes, and base type, Lucky gives Rogues a comprehensive overview of each item from S to D tier, providing use cases and "avoid at all cost" advice across the board. Using Wowhead's database to see the most up-to-date information on each piece of gear, Lucky can give us the best information possible - until items get nerfed again, at least!
Wowhead will have a written companion guide for Lucky's tier list coming soon - in the meantime, check out Lucky Luciano's channels on both YouTube and Twitch!
Watch Lucky Luciano on YouTube Watch Lucky Luciano on Twitch
