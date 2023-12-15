Wowhead Now Recruiting Diablo 4 Druid Writer

This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Posted
2 hr 24 min ago
by
CinereousStyx
The Wowhead team is hiring guide writers for our Diablo 4 site again. This is a paid opportunity at competitive freelance writer rates, with payment for any new content you create and updates to existing pages. We seek one more talented Druid writer and theorycrafter to expand our team.
Writer Opportunity at Wowhead
Our Diablo Content Team provides ongoing coverage of Diablo 4, especially for Class Build Guides, Game Mechanic Guides, Tips and Tricks, and general topic Guides.
As we approach the end of Season Two, we'll continue to cover new topics that interest the community within Diablo 4, such as Leaderboards, Starter Builds, End Game Guides, etc. Guides will continue to include information regarding zones and dungeons, skills, classes, talents, rotations, gear selection, consumables, etc. Guide content must be updated with the latest theorycrafting, as Diablo 4 will continue evolving between Seasons.
The ideal candidate would:
Be 18 years or older
Be legally able to work for a US-based company as a contractor
Enjoy discussing and theorycrafting Diablo Games
Be familiar with Guide/Technical Writing
Provide theorycrafting and opinions on the latest development notes
Be actively involved with the Diablo online community through forums or streaming
Enjoy explaining the franchise to other players through writing
Be available at least a few hours a week to write and research
Join us at the campfire.
How to Apply
Send us an email with the Subject 'Diablo Guide Writer Position' to containing the following information:
Current experience with Diablo games
What you're enjoying the most about playing the Druid in Diablo 4
Your current involvement with the Diablo Online community
Examples of your community presence and leadership
You should be recognized as an expert in your class and build and plan to continue that role in future Seasons
Writing examples ideally in guide/technical writing and editorial work
We will review applications immediately and will be in touch with strong candidates quickly.
Feel free to send any questions about this opportunity to our email .
Wowhead - Guides & News for the Diablo Community
Wowhead is the largest site dedicated to World of Warcraft, providing quality information to the community and our vast viewership for over 16 years. We began our Diablo coverage with Diablo 2: Resurrected. We've enjoyed covering Diablo 4 through Season Two and want to build on our success for future Seasons and in next year's Lord of Hatred expansion.
