Righteous Orbs No Longer Dropping in Season of Discovery Phase 3

prices for those that still exist will skyrocket till then
They should never have been dropping anyway. I thought Righteous Orbs only dropped inside Stratholme?
lol saw that coming from the start.
The team designing and running SOD clearly don't have the brains to think of this stuff, tons of stuff broken at phase 3 launch.. enchants like this being available for over a week so if you have it already you're at a clear advantage and it would more then likely be a downgrade to ever replace said enchanted weapon. What's next? get rid of the essence of airs that can be farmed after people have started getting agility enchants?
So those of us that farmed orbs and got lucky with the drop will now be able to sell them for way more, thanks! Also grats to anyone who was able to get their weapons enchanted with Crusader before this!
SoD is t r a s h
Awesome, so whoever was able to obtain a Crusader enchant will have a huge advantage - everybody else got the stick, lovely.
With the Righteous Orb drop removal, Crusader logs will be banned on WCL (until next phase)
Dumbest decision ever lmao
Fun detected...
this is such a dumb decision. Who cares if some extreme nolifers farmed a few of these and put them to use? It has no effect on the rest of us whatsoever lol
But...Why?Let people risk their time for a 2% drop off a group of elite mobs
is it safe to assume the enchant pattern wont drop anymore either also untill phase 4?