Amirdrassil Weekly DPS Rankings - Dragonflight Season 3 Week 22
Today, we are looking at the DPS balance on Amirdrassil during the week of April 9th. For this analysis, we will use data provided by
Warcraft Logs Raid statistics
for Dragonflight Season 3.
Mythic Amirdrassil Statistics Page
Disclaimers and Source
The data for this article was taken from the
Raid Statistics Page on Warcraft Logs
for Mythic difficulty during the week of April 9th. We will look at data for the 95th percentile and show the overall results to paint a better picture.
The idea of this article is to give a perspective of the current state of class balance for Dragonflight Season 3, meaning this is an
incomplete picture of balance
.
We say perspective, as there are inherent biases in looking at the data this way.
Specs considered underpowered are generally played less and tend to appear weaker than they are.
This happens as many performance-oriented players tend to play the strongest spec or class, increasing the gap between top and bottom specs even further.
Position of specs for the 95th percentile might be skewed by alternative strategies and parse funneling. We're including the chart showing all percentiles' results to paint a better picture for all specs.
Dragonflight Season 3 DPS Rankings - Mythic Amirdrassil the Dream's Hope During the Week of April 9th
95th Percentile Statistics
Overall Damage
Damage to Bosses
Overall Statistics
Overall Damage
Damage to Bosses
Position
Spec and Class
Population Size
Change from
Last Week
1
Frost Death Knight
1936
0
2
Subtlety Rogue
9991
0
3
Unholy Death Knight
5097
0
4
Retribution Paladin
27931
0
5
Fury Warrior
13088
↑1
6
Outlaw Rogue
4070
↓1
7
Elemental Shaman
2665
0
8
Frost Mage
5771
0
9
Arms Warrior
4616
0
10
Arcane Mage
3585
0
11
Assassination Rogue
1729
0
12
Shadow Priest
8537
0
13
Enhancement Shaman
10107
0
14
Fire Mage
9048
0
15
Demonology Warlock
13858
↑2
16
Havoc Demon Hunter
15833
↓1
17
Survival Hunter
1245
↑3
18
Balance Druid
9939
↓2
19
Windwalker Monk
4984
0
20
Devastation Evoker
3398
↓2
21
Destruction Warlock
4963
↑1
22
Affliction Warlock
788
↓1
23
Marksmanship Hunter
918
0
24
Feral Druid
4344
0
25
Beast Mastery Hunter
20589
0
26
Augmentation Evoker
11286
0
