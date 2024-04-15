Unlocking Necks, Rings, and Trinkets in Pandaria Timerunning

Timerunner's Idol is awarded from Timerunner

Reach level 70 with a Timerunner.

Timerunner's Beacon is awarded from Escalation

Complete any 3 of 6 faction war questlines.

Timerunner's Ring is awarded from Heroic: Pandaria Scenarios

Complete all Pandaria scenarios on Heroic difficulty.

Timerunner's Seal is awarded from Heroic: Pandaria Dungeons

Complete all Pandaria dungeons on Heroic difficulty.

Timerunner's Amulet is awarded from Pandaria Raids

Complete all Pandaria raids on Normal difficulty.

Note that these achievements are not account-wide either, so subsequent characters will have to earn them again.