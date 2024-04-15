Unlocking Necks, Rings, and Trinkets in Pandaria Timerunning

We really needed rings, neck and trinkets for a seasonal event where transmog and mounts are the main thing?
Interesting, I wonder if we can still use our heirlooms to fill those spots.
So does this mean our characters have no rings, no necklace and no trinkets until they can run these dungeons/events?Are these achievements the same as what we did to complete them in real WoW? Or is MoP content updated with new enemies and stories? I'm sure a lot of people who haven't experienced MoP might want to experience it first, to get all the real rewards and then join this. Or vice versa.