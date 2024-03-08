Removing Class Restrictions from Arathi Basin Rewards - Season of Discovery

Greetings,We’ve seen a lot of feedback and comments recently on the Arathi Basin reputation rewards, and we wanted to let you know about a change that is coming sometime within the next few days to live realms via hotfix.We are going to go ahead and remove the class restrictions from Arathi Basin reputation reward 3-piece armor sets. We’ve read your feedback around this issue and we largely agree that these restrictions are fairly arbitrary and felt like this would be a good change for the game overall to allow for a bit more flexibility in PvP gearing.We also wanted to point out that this adjustment will also extend to WoW Classic Era realms. In discussing whether we should keep this as a Season-only change or extend it to Era, we felt that this would be strictly additive to the experience of those playing on Era realms as well.We appreciate the feedback we’ve received on this issue so far. Thank you and have a great weekend!-The WoW Classic Dev Team