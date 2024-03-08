March 8th Blizzard News & Blue Post Roundup - Colossus Info & Cata Classic Beta

Hotfixes



Several issues in Dragonflight Season 3 dungeons have been addressed.

Discoverer's Delight Experience Buff



The Discoverer's Delight experience buff is now available to all Season of Discovery players from levels 1-39.

Colossus Hero Talent Tree



More information about the Colossus hero talent tree in The War Within has been shared.

Cataclysm Classic Beta



Dev Notes and Known Issues



The Cataclysm Classic beta test has begun, and we've got a regularly updated list of development notes and known issues for testers.

If you still haven't signed up for a beta invite or don't know how to log in, it's not too late to reignite the fire and help usher in a new Azeroth. Here are more details on how to join.

