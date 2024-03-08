This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Rise to the Challenge of the Gauntlet with MacroBioBoi - New Diablo 4 Gameplay Video
Diablo IV
Posted
3 hr 20 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard has released a new video with Diablo Partner MacroBioBoi, giving us five tips and tricks to maximize your score on the Leaderboards when running the Gauntlet.
The new video brings us a great overview of the Gauntlet, Diablo 4's newest endgame system, as well as detailing tips and tricks that will help first-time attempts and veteran players alike!
Rise to the Challenge Gameplay Video on YouTube
MacroBioBoi brings us through the Gauntlet in an easy-to-follow way, giving us valuable tips and tricks such as automating our build as much as possible and which armor affixes to prioritize to maximize Gauntlet and Leaderboard score. Breaking into the top 1,000 is no easy feat - and making the top 10 is even tougher, so players need all the help they can get!
What's your top score in the Gauntlet so far? Let us know in the comments below!
Diablo 4 Gauntlet Build Tier List Diablo 4 Gauntlet and Leaderboards Guide
