Phase 2 Now Live - Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
20 minutes ago
by
Rokman
Phase 2 is now live in Season of Discovery! We've prepared a Phase 2 Overview to help you navigate all the new features coming in the next phase, we've also updated our Talent Calculator with the latest datamined Runes! Have fun!
Phase 2 Overview Wowhead Talent Calculator
Wowhead could also use your help with the database! Please consider downloading the Wowhead Client and uploading your player data to help our database be as accurate as possible.
Help Wowhead's Database
Phase 2 PTR Datamining News
Here our guides covering Datamining from the Public Test Realm. Datamining isn't 100% confirmed, but it can shed some light on new items, spells, and Runes. Take a look at our datamining articles below --
Class Runes Datamined
Profession Items
Gnomeregan Raid Items
Blood Moon PvP Rewards
Updates to Old Items
Comment by
ZenrilSoM
on 2024-02-08T15:08:24-06:00
zzzz
