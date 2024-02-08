Top Chinese Guild Skyline Announces Retirement from Race to World First

Eaple, Officer of Skyline (translated) From 2017 to now, we have grown from an initial "idea" to the present, from naivety and ignorance to being the ONE. This took us 7 years.



When the Jailer fell, we once said, "We continue for all the next times to come." After CN's shutdown, we continued raiding on the TW server. During these 400+ days, we have overcome many difficulties and obstacles. After all this time, we have come to realize that we still have a lot of work to do to compete with the top guilds in the world, and on the other hand, the re-operation of the CN server is still a long way off, the environment and challenges that we will have to face if we continue to raid on TW will only get more challenging and more demanding.



Whether it's in the game or real life, every train will come to a stop, every journey will end, and everyone will eventually reach their own destination. Although we can't say that we have created anything or achieved anything significant, but for us, this may be a period of experience that some people don't even have in their whole life, and this experience can at least prove that "we were here." Instead of letting our members continue to be physically and mentally exhausted, we want this experience to become a memory and put the choice back in our hands so that perhaps, in the days to come, some of us can have a better life than this.



Anyway, today is the Chinese New Year's Eve, so I wish everyone reading this a Happy New Year.

