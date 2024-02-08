"Support Your Local Artisans" Gold Sink Achievement Reduced to 50k

wow lowed by 20k and still not enough for me to use my gold
Reduce it to 10k and it might be worth it to throw away my gold for literally no benefit at all..... NOT
Just 20K
Still not doing it, sorry Blizzard. This "gold sink" is not going to solve anything and is just helping to make the achievement system even worse nowadays.
Instead of making something like:Donations: 1 gold / 10 gold / 100 gold / 1000 gold (1000 being max per day)Achievement: 10.000 gold (thus, you need 10 days to donate) - Reward: Title (something something regarding arts benefactor something something)BOOM, it's not like normal players can't get 10k in 1.5 weeks during the event + you also get a reward for it, a title.But... they went and did this... like, why even put it as an achievement? Just make this a Feat of Strenght, since it doesn't reward anything for 50k.So bad that someone taught it was a good idea to make players have 1 missing achievement in their World Events category because they don't want to sink 50k for nothing.
so...can we get a refund for the other couple of days?
I think 70k was just a typo, because the first day you got 20%
The post is slightly incorrect. It was always 50k that had to be donated. I checked my progress after donating the first 10,000 gold on the start day of the event - and it was 20 % already. The only thing that has changed is the achievement text, which now correctly displays 50k instead of 70k.
Blizzard wants gold? No thanks lol
How reduce it to 1k and may be I will think about doing it.
I predict this will become a FoS.
Yeah, seriously though Blizzard. Still way not enough reward to throw away 50k.
They should have made it account wide. It sure would sting less
would be nice if we got 10 love tokens per turn-in as well