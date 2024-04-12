Nightmare Resonance Crystal Allows Picking Herbs Without Herbalism - Season of Discovery

Someone said this also had high drop chance of high end epics/blue gear and people had 12+ hours farming it before the drop rate was fixed allowing players to earn thousands of gold.
I love the Incursions BUT what we need is a satchel to hold missions (including its own mission log like a quest log) so that we have room in our quest log/bags/bank to run other things.Also, the incursions should not be available 24/7. I am not sure what the frequency should be, but there's so much content being ignored or skipped because we can level in incursions and the gear from rep is superior to dungeon gear overall.