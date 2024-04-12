All New Abilities in Timerunning: Pandaria - Extra Abilities From Gems

Lifestorm
- Bulwark of the Black Ox - Bulwark of the Black Ox: Channel the Bulwark of the Black Ox for 10 sec. Charge an enemy removing all stuns and roots, gain a shield absorbing damage, and taunt enemies within 20 yards. Every 1 sec inflict Physical damage to enemies within 20 yards plus 20% of damage taken by the shield.
- Funeral Pyre - Funeral Pyre: Grants the caster <Primary Stat> for 1 min. Every 1 sec gain a stack of Funeral Pyre, suffering Fire damage per stack. Funeral Pyre will be removed early if reactivated. (3 Min Cooldown)
- Precipice of Madness - Precipice of Madness: Shroud your party members within 40 yards with Void, granting them a shield absorbing damage for 10 sec and reducing their health to 1. Damage taken from this effect is added to the absorb.
- Soul Tether - Soul Tether: Tether your soul to an ally for 1 hour, redirecting 20% of their damage taken to you as Shadow damage. This effect can be used on up to 5 allies. Recasting on a tethered ally or moving further than 40 yards away removes the effect.
- Ward of Salvation - Ward of Salvation: Restore health to an ally and grant them a Ward of Salvation for 10 sec absorbing damage equal to the overhealing. While Ward of Salvation persists, all healing taken grants absorb instead of healing. When the Ward expires, it explodes inflicting Holy damage equal to the remaining absorb to all enemies within 40 yards, split evenly.
- Tireless Spirit - Tireless Spirit: Grants party members within 40 yards Tireless Spirit for 5 sec, reducing the resource cost of abilities by 100%.
- Locus of Power - Locus of Power: Channel arcane power for 4 sec. Every 0.40 sec, infuse yourself and 2 allies within 50 yards with Haste, Critical Strike, and Mastery for 30 sec.
- Morphing Elements - Morphing Elements: Summons portals that launch devastating elemental attacks for 10 sec. This culminates in an explosion that deals 0 Elemental damage to enemies within 15 yards.
- Chi-ji, the Red Crane - Chi-ji, the Red Crane: Increases movement speed by 50%, grants immunity to movement impairing effects, and grants the following spells for 30 sec.
Crane Rush: Rush forward a short distance.
- Blazing Nova: A fiery blast hurls you backwards, inflicting Fire damage to enemies and restoring health to allies within 10 yards.
- Hope's Plumage: Every 3 sec, Chi-ji sheds a feather. Touching the feather launches a volley of Hope's Flame to injure enemies and heal allies.
- Hope's Flame: Every 3 sec, inflicts Fire damage or restores health to 5 enemies or allies within 30 yards.
- Lifestorm: Summon a storm. Call down 5 bolts of lightning every 1 sec. Each bolt inflicts Nature damage to an enemy within 30 yards. During the storm, 3 flowers grow around the caster. After 5 sec, the flowers bloom, restoring health and granting Haste to allies for 10 sec.Thundering Orb
- Thundering Orb: Transform into a Thundering Orb, Inflicting Nature damage to enemies within 30 yards over 4 sec. While you are a Thundering Orb, damage taken is reduced by 50%, movement speed is reduced by 70%, and you are immune to loss of control effects.Oblivion Sphere
- Oblivion Sphere: Coalesce an orb of pure void that increases Critical Strike damage taken by enemies within 15 yards by 50% for 10 sec. After 4 sec, the orb explodes, inflicting Shadow damage and stunning enemies for 1 sec.
Hailstorm
- Bloodthirsty Coral - Equip: 10% of damage taken grants you Healing Blood, up to 200% of your max health. Every 3 sec, Healing Blood is expended to heal you if you are injured.
- Brilliance - Equip: Party members within 40 yards recuperate 2% of their class resource every 3 sec.
- Freedom - Equip: Allies within 40 yards will immediately be purified of loss of control effects. This effect can only occur once every 15 sec.
- Ankh of Reincarnation - Equip: Suffering lethal damage will return you to life with 10% health. This effect can only prevent damage up to 2 times your maximum health. This effect can only occur once every 2 min.
- Grounding - Equip: Reduces magic damage taken by 90% and redirects the next harmful spell targeting an ally within 30 yards to you. 3 sec after taking magic damage or redirecting a spell this effect will be suppressed for 20 sec.
- Vampiric Aura - Equip: Your Leech is increased by 10%. Grant 10% of your Leech to your party.
- Storm Overload - Equip: Casting your major class cooldown causes you to overload, inflicting Nature damage and stunning enemies within 40 yards for 2 sec.
- Windweaver - Equip: Your movement speed is increased by 5% and you have immunity to falling damage. Your abilities have a chance to increase your party's Haste for 10 sec.
- Static Charge - Equip: Store Static Charge every 10 sec. Moving releases the Static Charge healing allies or damaging enemies, 3 in total, preferring injured allies. Enemies suffer damage equal to the Static Charge and allies are healed for 150% of the Static Charge.
- Lightning Rod - Equip: Your abilities have a chance apply Lightning Rod to your target. Allies are granted Critical Strike for 10 sec and enemies suffer Nature damage every 2 sec for 8 sec. When Lightning Rod ends, it returns to you, granting Critical Strike for 10 sec.
- Holy Martyr - Equip: 5% of damage suffered is collected as Holy Martyrdom. Every 3 sec, Holy Martyrdom is consumed to heal 4 injured allies within 50 yards for the amount consumed. This effect cannot heal the Martyr.
- Righteous Frenzy - Equip: Healing an ally will send them into a Righteous Frenzy, consuming 1% health every second and granting 7% increased Haste for 5 sec.
- Deliverance - Equip: 7% of healing is collected as Deliverance. If an ally is below 50% health after receiving healing from you, Deliverance will be consumed to heal up to 3 allies within 50 yards for the amount consumed, divided evenly.
- Savior - Equip: Healing an ally beneath 35% health will grant them a shield absorbing 50% of the amount healed.
- Warmth - Equip: Healing taken is increased by 10%. 75% of overhealing taken is collected as Warmth. Every 5 sec, Warmth is consumed to heal an injured ally within 50 yards for the amount consumed.
- Vindication - Equip: 10% of your damage is collected as Vindication. Every 3 sec, Vindication is consumed to heal up to 3 allies within 50 yards for the amount consumed.
- Searing Light - Equip: 7% of your healing is collected on allies as Searing Light. After 3 sec, Searing Light is consumed to heal your ally and inflict Holy damage to all enemies within 12 yards.
- Memory of Vengeance - Equip: Every 10 sec, gain 1% <Primary Stat> for every 5% health you've lost.
- Brittle - Equip: Your abilities apply Brittle to enemies, accruing 10% of damage you deal. When a Brittle enemy is slain, it explodes, inflicting Frost damage to enemies within 12 yards.
- Cold Front - Equip: Your abilities have a chance to grant all allies a shield absorbing damage and applying Numbing Cold to all enemies within 50 yards.
Numbing Cold: Reduces movement speed by 30% and reduces damage dealt by 10%. Attacking removes a stack of Numbing Cold.
- Equip: Every 3 sec build a charge of Hailstorm. Upon reaching 10 stacks, unleash hail on enemies within 50 yards. Each impact inflicts Frost damage and applies Numbing Cold.
Victory Fire
- Equip: Slaying an enemy causes you erupt, inflicting Fire damage to enemies and restoring health to allies within 12 yards.Tinkmaster's Shield
- Equip: Grants a shield absorbing damage equal to 20% of your total health. This shield will regenerate after not suffering any damage for 5 sec.Slay
- Equip: When you attack an enemy beneath 10% health you will attempt to Slay them, inflicting Shadow damage equal to 100% of your maximum health. You will only attempt to Slay an enemy once.Quick Strike
- Equip: Your melee abilities have a 100% chance to trigger 4 to 7 additional autoattacks. (10 Sec Cooldown)Mark of Arrogance
- Equip: Attackers suffer a Mark of Arrogance inflicting Shadow damage every 2 sec for 10 sec and stacking up to 5 times.