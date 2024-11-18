New World Buff Items May Be One-Time Use - Season of Discovery Phase 6

Of course, it was too good to be true, was actually really excited for this change.
Damn, wish they were toys with like a 24h cd or something, hate the walking world buff simulator. Not worth 100 commendations imo, price is wild for a one time use.
so its roughly 700 gold to fully rebuff per wipe- no, per death actually you dont even need to fully wipe.Good job aggrend you took something everyone was happy about and made it something that will never get used.
It's a seasonal server. WBuffs are tedious time sink when the rest of SOD has been designed around casual time commitment and making gameplay feel fun and rewarding. Doing a full tour is a weird chore that doesn't feel in keeping with the rest of SOD's design philosophy considering other QOL convenience changes aimed at fun over micromanagement such as Kings/Heart of the Lion and Windfury/Wild Strikes.
Nice price for a 1 time use. If he paid this much for those KFC mega buckets he would be half the size.
Remove or reduce world buffs ...
It should have been reusable with a hefty CD. Fix it please.
I generally don't try to be negative here, but this is a very disappointing confirmation. I feel like these will be DoA, and nobody is going to farm these regularly.
Why in the world would you not make this permanent? This was literally a question in the survey and most of the community said either remove them entirely or make them permanent via class buffs (aka similar to Warrior raid buff). It feels really bad to lose WB but also feels worse to spend all the time getting them and then wipe to a taunt being resisted or a random mess up. These items being permanent will just make the game better.
What a waste of dev time only to make something so useless.
Increase the price further and make them re-usable toys with a 7-day CD.
Make it a 24h cooldown and permanent - PLEASE
Sadly if it's a one time use for 100 commendation it's DOA. I was so hopefully because I despise the world buff circuit.
Massive L
Make them have 3 Days cooldown so you can use them 1 time each reset, have them require high faction reputation so its harder to get and dedicated players can get a easier life.. setting them as Consumable is just the stupidest... they should be 10 Commendations then...
incredibly common blizzard L
Absolute slap in the face, funny because the community deemed it a huge W then they pulled the rug out from under us. 300+g for a set of world buffs that will be extremely annoying to get every week will be yet another annoying chore and on a seasonal server of all things.
Massive W blizzard. Love to see it. for only 1400 runecloth our raid can get fully world buffed again. time to start cracking some humanoids :) !