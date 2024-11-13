Datamined Items Provide Party and Raid Buffs in Season of Discovery Phase 6

So, no more "should we unboon for this" decisions.
This is perfect. Huge W
Why the Firewater buff though
For the low low cost of 500 reals each! (hopefully not *knocks on wood*)
RIP firewater goldmine
Not to be a downer but these are probably exclusive to the ptr
These kind of smell like rep rewards.Horn of the Dawn - Argent DawnSongflower Seed - Cenarion CircleShimmering Globe - Hydraxian WaterlordsOverseer's Anvil - Thorium Brotherhood"Defective" Magic 8-ball - Darkmoon Faire?Firewater Cauldron - Timbermaw?Spirit Conch - Zandalari Tribe
Wonder if the Resistance DMF buff will also be covered?
poor bots