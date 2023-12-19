New Tailoring Recipes Now Live On NA Realms - Season of Discovery

By introducing the new Invoker's Mantle shoulders, Blizzard is fixing a hole in Alliance gearing. In the cloth shoulder slot, Horde has the opportunity to get Frayed Chestnut Mantle
from the Allegiance to the Old Gods
quest, while Alliance players had to use gearing options with much lower power levels.
The Invoker's Cord will help both factions by adding a proper spell power option where before, most casters opted to use the Belt of Arugal
because it has more Intellect than Ghamoo-ra's Cinch
, which was mostly used as a PVP off-spec alternative. This meant that your best-in-slot belt had a relatively low item level, which felt odd compared to other high-level best-in-slot cloth items.
It is very nice to see Blizzard developers understanding gearing issues within this new version of Classic and actually going in and fixing them!