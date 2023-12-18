Class Tuning Incoming December 19 - Season of Discovery

We’re making the following tuning adjustments with weekly scheduled maintenance in each region:
Mage
- Living Flame now benefits from and consumes Arcane Blast.
Paladin
- Avenger’s Shield’s movement slow is now properly considered a Snare and can be removed by effects that remove movement impairing effects.
- Mana granted by Seal of Martydom to party and raid members has been increased. Seal of Martyrdom now grants all party and raid members 20% of damage the Paladin takes from the seal (was 10%).
Rogue
- Blade Dance has been updated to grant 10% parry at all ranks, rather than increasing parry chance per combo point. The only effect of more combo points is now increased duration.
Shaman
An additional update is underway, and will be added to the game until later this week:Professions
- Mana granted by Shamanistic Rage to party and raid members has been increased. Shamanistic Rage now grants party and raid members 20% of the mana gained by the Shaman (was 10%).
- Tailoring
Tailors may now learn and craft Invoker’s Cord and Invoker’s Mantle. Both grant additional spell damage and healing. These recipes can be purchased from Borya in Orgrimmar or Elynna in Darnassus.