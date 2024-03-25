New Rune Ability Previews for Phase 3 - Season of Discovery

They really just hate feral druids
I don't get the point of Gladiator Stance.
Why make us use mind spike, then give us a rune making us use mind flay again? That is a boring af rune
can you guys stop pretending fury doesnt exist. give us good fury runes.
boring warrior runes again...
finally some love for affliction warlockes
riptide<3
Gladiator stance = new wow meme
Welp phase 3 feral is dead
Gladiator RETURNS!ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?
mages being unalivebombers is hilarious.
So they gave us pain and suffering which directly ties in with Mind flay, except Mind Spike is objectively better in every way from damage to mana efficiency (as well as no risk on losing 'ticks' when taking damage). So what are shadow priests supposed to do? They have 3 belt runes and only 1 of them is built for shadow (mind spike) are they just supposed to talent into mind flay for the occasional single instance of damage to refresh shadow word; pain? Really wish Blizz would bump up the creativity juices because just copy/pasting effects from other expansions willy-nilly isn't going to lead to a cohesive rotation.