Raid Release Schedule and Lockouts in Phase 3 - Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
2 hr 41 min ago
by
Ease
In the most recent
Phase 3 Preview video
Blizzard has announced several changes to how instances and raids will function. One important change is that raid that are introduced in Phase 3 and beyond will be moving to a weekly reset.
They say a big reason for this change is to make organization of groups more manageable. Since a lot of the new items introduced in Phase 3 and future phases will be relevant beyond their own phases, they want to make sure it doesn't get overwhelming for players to run several raids on an irregular lockout.
While Upper Blackrock Spire does allow 10 players inside at once, they will not consider it a raid but simply a 10-man dungeon. This means that it won't be affected by this lockout change.
As far as the release schedule for the 20-man Sunken Temple Level-Up Raid, Blizzard has confirmed that it will be available on day 1 of Phase 3, similarly to Gnomeregan.
The raid will be following the new Weekly Reset, meaning players will have 5 days to reach level 50 if they want a chance to run the raid in the first lockout. After the first week, the raid will be resetting with the Regional lockout day.
With the raid moving to a weekly reset, Blizzard also said they will be "very generous" with boss drops to compensate for the longer reset timer and larger group size.
1
Comment by
kinark
on 2024-03-25T14:32:04-05:00
x to doubt the "generous with drop rates to compensate"
Comment by
lnelson
on 2024-03-25T15:34:03-05:00
RIP 3-day ZG / Ony / AQ20
Comment by
djMaki
on 2024-03-25T15:44:59-05:00
smile
1
