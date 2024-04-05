Latter Half of BRD Inaccessible - Bosses Hanging Out at Grim Guzzler

Dargan and Moira are just cute! Remember in lore they actually fell in love with each other. Then we killed Dargan for his nice loot.
Awww that's cute :)
There are several factual errors here.Lord Incendius is available at his usual spot, killable, and drops loot. The Disharmony of Fire quest can also be completed.Fineous Darkvire is available at his usual spot, killable, and drops loot. The Shadowforge Key quest can also be completed.Warder Stilgiss is available at his usual spot, killable, and drops loot. The Ring of Law (Arena) event is available, the bosses are killable, and drop loot.
Man, now I feel bad about potentially killing Dagran in Phase 4.
Anyone know if u still need friendly for the vendor with Thorium Brotherhood?
This change seems pretty redundant as a lot of the really good BRD drops are already above the Lv50 cap, which means you can't equip them even if you somehow kill the deep BRD bosses. And with all the item changes that are unique to SoD, there's no guarantee that many of the items won't be made obsolete or at least have a competitive alternative with the new SoD exclusives in the next phase.