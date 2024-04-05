Sunken Temple Raid Adjustments - Season of Discovery

Significant adjustments were made to trash and boss health. Please note: In order for these health adjustments to take effect you will need to soft reset your instance. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.

When developing and tuning the Sunken Temple raid encounters, we had concerns about player power going into Phase 3 so we aimed high when tuning enemy health. We feel that we aimed too high and have recently deployed a hotfix that lowers the health of all enemies and bosses within the Sunken Temple to help ensure this content remains accessible to all players.We’ll be watching progress closely and making additional adjustments as needed in the coming days. Thank you and have fun in Sunken Temple!