Hunter Trap Launcher Rune No Longer Applies to Frost Trap - Season of Discovery

Trap Launcher will no longer augment Frost Trap.

We've just applied a hotfix to address Hunter mobility. Trap Launcher version of Frost Trap has only existed in versions of WoW in the which mobility and freedom effects were more plentiful. Without them, the safety and agency a 9-15 second ranged Frost Trap grants Hunters is simply too much. We're making it so that Hunters either need to put themselves at risk in order to place a Frost Trap or have someone engage on them to trigger it.Please note: if you currently have the Rune equipped, you must unequip and reequip it, zone, or relog before you can use Frost Trap again.