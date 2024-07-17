Hunter Trap Launcher Rune No Longer Applies to Frost Trap - Season of Discovery

We've just applied a hotfix to address Hunter mobility.
A Trap Launcher
version of Frost Trap
has only existed in versions of WoW in the which mobility and freedom effects were more plentiful. Without them, the safety and agency a 9-15 second ranged Frost Trap grants Hunters is simply too much. We're making it so that Hunters either need to put themselves at risk in order to place a Frost Trap or have someone engage on them to trigger it.
Please note: if you currently have the Rune equipped, you must unequip and reequip it, zone, or relog before you can use Frost Trap again.