Dungeon Set 1 (Tier 0) Will be Available to Purchase With Tarnished Undermine Real - Season of Discovery

Just spent all my reals on the gems and librams i didnt want bc i thought they were useless for me. good job bliz
Reverse of Azlane, glad I read this. Was in booty bay about to purchase.
this is a devaluation of everything that people have achieved in a week
Season of Disappointment .... give everyone everything . The devs truely have given up on SoD.
Hot Fix the Emerald Wardens Reputation for level 60 Reputation gains. - Currently: only available thru gathering professions @ 60 rep per turn in- Example: 0/3000 Reputation players requiring rune using herbalism - x10 Moonroot - 60 rep = 500 moonroot to get friendly requires an uncontested zone, 2minutes per herb, 500 herbs is 1000minutes (16.6 hours) to get friendly- potential fix: allow Emerald Chip rewards to be used as currency for reputation gains (catch up mechanic)thanks
Ive done 22 strat living runs today and 17 strat UD run yday for lightforge.Only gotten legs.I cant be more happy than seeing this now after 48 hours with pure bad luck.
Most welcome change! those RNG gods have not been friendly!
Will I be able to buy other class' T0 pieces? Might be a better money maker than the crates since "ERMERGERD PRE-RAID I NEED TO GET IT"
i´ve been unlucky and non stop playing sod the last week. Still need 2 pieces and happy about having still content to do. If u want everything for free go Retail. Classic means farming tier 0 and then 0.5. In cata/retail u can go spam dung and exchange coins for your tier. I think, the fun about sod, is the difference with the other versions
Reading this comments how people cry over good change makes me laugh! Sod was never classic at first place having borrowed power system as on retail with some of retail spells for some classes. Most important people do forget some thing and that is... THIS IS F*CK SEASONAL CONTENT! If u want to hardtry game that is old 30y fo play Era xDDDD
im 20 LBRS runs deep and still no wildheart shoulders, i approve this message
Worst descision ever.so bad.
never put effort into anything theyll just nerf it lol
nice, farmed for nothing. I like the idea of catch up mechanics so long as they do not disturb those who put effort into it. But why am I getting punished for doing things right?