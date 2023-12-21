How PvP Honor and Ranks Work in Season of Discovery

The mount for Ashenvale only requires friendly reputation with the respective faction(s)
Delaying rank 14 until AQ is a monumental mistake and is just another thing proving Aggrend has no clue. Without honor to farm people will simply camp the world to harass people 24/7, because there's nothing else to do. This will result in the same mass exodus you saw in the original classic when they delayed BG's. Blizzard's greed will probably allow transfers to accelerate that problem (again). Classic Era had HUGE participation and growth when they fixed caps and decay and Blizzard which has been hijacked by a raid or die mentality (comes from Ion down) has no idea why A LOT of people play classic and why everyone quits in AQ when PVE gear scales out of control. Do you think they just hate bugs? They leave because PVP completely breaks in AQ. If I wanted to PVE all day I would play retail. I am sick to death of MC, BWL, AQ and Naxx. I am sick of GDKP's, I'm sick of having to compete with goldbuyers for consumes just to get a raid spot in a yawn fest raid that could be done by literal grandma's. I just want to get blue pvp gear (will grind purples if Aggrend can balance his clown fiesta current class design), play with a few friends, stomp raiders until AQ and leave like the majority of the playerbase does in every "fresh". The focus on PVE has already made Season of Discovery the most toxic, gold buying release ever as far as even getting in freaking BFD. When you have to lie about experience to step foot in a STARTER RAID the game is completely broken and it shows the dev team doesn't play the game or plays it in an insulated echo chamber. As far as guilds they are 99 percent about officers scamming people at this point. Taking money off the top and funneling loot to a clique. With blue gear rank gear accessible you could skip that and still have fun with some friends. Making Rank 14 something you could work towards was a great idea, but delating it misses the entire point. Who the @^#$^ wants to bid against 2000 dollar RL gold buyers for weapons in MC and BWL? That is raiding in classic wow now. Scamming people making your own guild or buying gold. Either make a BFD like instance that is 30 min long for the same loot as MC/BWL, make rank 14 available at 60 or tell us now that you will embrace these aholes so we can leave.In before some parsing, gold buying incel talks about parses. You play a baby version of a pve game in a game that was never supposed to be a pve esport. That esport has failed. Streamers could get more views with a relay race around stormwind. Blizzard was built on a pvp game with warcraft. It was half the game. Current Blizzard which are just hijackers has made PVE 99 percent of the game.