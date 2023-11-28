Decay Being Removed Entirely From PvP Honor System - WoW Classic

When we updated the PvP honor system in patch 1.14.4, our changes were focused on making it so that we no longer needed the old PvP Honor system script, eliminating ranking points, and removing de-ranking due to decay. As we look to the future, we’ve carefully considered the role of decay in today’s Honor system and how it interacts with increasingly competitive Honor requirements in higher ranks.As a result, we’ve arrived at the decision to disable Honor decay in Classic Era and Season of Discovery. This will become effective starting with scheduled weekly maintenance (on December 5 in this region).When the weekly Honor rollover occurs on December 5, you will no longer decay due to having not met the minimum Honor requirements for your rank. Please note that decay is not the same as the penalties incurred by earning dishonorable kills, which is now the only way a player can lose rank progress.Thank you!