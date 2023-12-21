This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Best Abattoir of Zir Enemy Types - Diablo 4 Season 2
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 22 min ago
by
Jezartroz
The Abattoir of Zir may have technically
been conquered
, but that doesn't mean players have given up on their climb to the top. Players have been steadily defeating the Abattoir's challenges, but the enemies they face are no joke - so we've ranked the enemy combinations you'll face from best to worst to give players the edge they need going into an Abattoir of Zir run!
Whether you're looking for information on if a particular enemy combination is particularly deadly, or need information to know which runs give you the best odds to clear a Tier, our Abattoir of Zir Enemy Tier List has you covered. Ranked on how deadly the enemies are, combinations, and the abilities you'll be facing, this list will have you ripping through the Abattoir's challenges in no time.
To see the full Abattoir of Zir Enemy Tier List, take a look at our Abbatoir of Zir Enemy Tier List for Diablo 4 for more information.
This Abattoir of Zir Enemy Tier List is based off information current to Diablo 4 patch 1.2.3. Given that Blizzard has frequently pushed out Hotfixes and patch notes, we will adjust the list as needed once that information has been announced. Your favorites may move up or down in the ranking - but this Tier List is intended to give players an idea of the options they have for the season.
Abattoir of Zir Enemy Tier List - Diablo 4
Which enemy combination do you hate seeing in the Abattoir of Zir? Let us know in the comments below!
