Breadth of the Beast Trinket Now Unique - Season of Discovery

Anyone with a brain knew this was coming, I specifically avoided getting two because there is no way they wouldnt fix it
Thx blizzard to nerf ally side when horde can have this trinket and the Second best trinket after DFT in a simple quest :)But we are used to it when we see the shaman treatment over pally …
More retail news come on how hard can that be
This whole phase has been very untested literally every new piece of content has been nerfed with no compensation for wasted time. Also my 2nd trinket got deleted too
Lol.... imaging crying over a dead game. Kekw